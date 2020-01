WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wellsville man is facing a number of charges, including first-degree rape.

The crimes Joshua Smith, 21, is accused of stem from an incident police say took place on N. Main St. in the village.

Along with rape, Smith was also charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal obstruction of breathing or circulation.

Following his arraignment, Smith was committed to the Allegany County Jail on $50,000 bail. He’ll be back in court on Tuesday afternoon.