WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–35-year-old Curtis Hall of Wellsville is facing charges of making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment, according to Wellsville Police.

The charges stem from an incident on West State Street Monday.

Hall was released following his arraignment under the supervision of the Allegany County Probation Department.

Officials tell News 4 he’s due to appear in village court on February 4th at 4:30 p.m.