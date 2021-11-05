Wellsville man charged with starting fire at motel

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wellsville man has been accused of starting a fire at a motel.

According to New York State police, Brandon Short, 34, was inside the Best Inn on State Route 417 in Wellsville when he broke the windows of one room and started a fire in there, too.

Police say the fire was put out before any significant damage occurred.

After being arraigned on charges of arson and criminal mischief, Short was remanded to the Allegany County Jail on $10,000 bail.

He’ll be back in court later this month.