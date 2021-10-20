Wellsville man killed in Cayuga County crash

AURELIUS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Wellsville man was pronounced deceased following a serious crash in Aurelius.

According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to Half Acre Road on Oct. 18 around 1:46 p.m. and found a vehicle that had struck a narrow railway overpass.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Timothy Joyce, was transported to Auburn Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

State Police say the investigation into the crash is continuing.