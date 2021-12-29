Woman charged in connection with Wellsville parking lot stabbing

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County woman was taken into custody after authorities accused her of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Haley Button, 23, was found by New York State police during a traffic stop in the Town of Amity. She was a passenger in the vehicle.

Wellsville police say she was arrested in connection with a stabbing in the parking lot of the Wellsville Shopping Center on Christmas Eve.

After her arraignment, Button was taken to the Allegany County Jail on $50,000 bail. She’ll be back in court on January 4.

