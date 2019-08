WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wellsville woman is one of the hundreds of victims filing lawsuits as part of the Child Victims Act on Wednesday.

Joanne Schoonmaker, 51, says a school janitor began raping her when she was 11 years old.

She says that for the first time in 40 years, she has a voice.

Schoonmaker told CBS’s Nikki Batiste that she plans to file a civil lawsuit against the principal and the Wellsville Central School District.