BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A visitor and an incarcerated person tried to work together to smuggle contraband into the county’s holding center, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced.

On Tuesday, members of the Sheriff’s Office say they received information that 23-year-old Buffalo resident Ndia Kelly was in possession of contraband intended for Drequan Vernon, who was in custody.

That afternoon, Kelly was approached by detectives and deputies in the lobby of the holding center. They say she admitted to having contraband, allegedly turning over three bags of synthetic marijuana, a bag of tobacco and some matches.

Kelly was charged with introducing dangerous contraband into a prison and conspiracy, eventually being remanded to the holding center herself, pending arraignment.

Vernon, who was also charged with conspiracy, was taken to the holding center originally because of weapons charges and a parole violation, the Sheriff’s Office says. In addition to the conspiracy charge, he was also accused of attempting to possess dangerous contraband in prison.