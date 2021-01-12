Amazon distribution center headed to Hamburg

FILE – The Amazon logo appears in Douai, northern France on April 16, 2020. With many independent bookstore owners facing the most dire financial crisis in their lifetimes, the American Booksellers Association has teamed with an award-winning advertising agency known for “culture hacking” to dramatize the threats of the pandemic and the growing dominance of Amazon.com. On Tuesday, the trade group launched the “Boxed Out” campaign, for which a handful of bookstores around the country will have windows boarded up and boxes piled up out front that resemble Amazon delivery containers. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)- After failing to set up shop on Grand Island, Amazon is now setting its sights on the Southtowns.

Hamburg supervisor James Shaw confirms the company is planning a warehouse and distribution center at Route Five and Bayview Road.



He says the facility would be on 57-acres of land. Shaw says the project has been in the planning stages for several months now.

The application for the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency is for 100 jobs.

Amazon released the following statement to News 4:

“Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations. We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers, however, we have a policy of not commenting on our future roadmap.”

