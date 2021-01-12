Amazon distribution center headed to Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)- After failing to set up shop on Grand Island, Amazon is now setting its sights on the Southtowns.
Hamburg supervisor James Shaw confirms the company is planning a warehouse and distribution center at Route Five and Bayview Road.
He says the facility would be on 57-acres of land. Shaw says the project has been in the planning stages for several months now.
The application for the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency is for 100 jobs.
Amazon released the following statement to News 4:
“Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations. We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve customers, however, we have a policy of not commenting on our future roadmap.”
LATEST:
- After serious spine surgery, North Tonawanda man pursues his passion for powerlifting
- Tage Thompson impressive during training camp
- Now persons 65 and older can get the covid19 vaccine in New York State as per new vaccination guidelines from the CDC
- New policy to send more COVID-19 vaccines to states with faster distribution
- New York Restaurants anticipate financial loss during Bills Playoff Game