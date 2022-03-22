NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amazon is back in Western New York. Initial planning stages are in the works for a giant new distribution facility on Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara. Some residents said they are excited about what the center could do for their town.

While 8995 Lockport Rd. is farmland now, it could be home to a mega-distribution center for Amazon and 100 new jobs. Niagara County officials confirmed the e-commerce giant was coming to Niagara County, after months of going by the moniker Project FiFi. According to The Buffalo News, the project cleared the County Planning Board Monday night.

“I think a lot of people are really excited for the project to be where its located. I think we’ve checked a lot of things off before we’ve even started,” District 5 Niagara County Legislator Christopher Robbins said.

The company was already planning to call Western New York home, but that project fell apart when residents on Grand Island pushed back in 2020. In the same year, Town of Niagara Supervisor Lee Wallace sent a letter saying his town was “fully on board and committed to assist in bringing this great project to Niagara County.”

The facility will be built on a 216-acre plot and will feature a four-story, more than 3 million square-foot facility, 55 loading docks, 414 trailer parking stalls, 1,755 parking stalls and two guard buildings. This will cover 7% of the property, according to the application by JB2 Partners, LLC., and 105 acres will be left untouched.

A farmer who lives across the street from the proposed site said this project will benefit the entire town, bringing business and jobs, however, it could displace his farm.

“As a whole, [it will] probably be good for the community, but I don’t know how it is going to affect me and if I am going to be able to stay here,” Lloyd Haseley said. “This is my home. This is everything, but you have to adjust with what happens.”

While Legislator Robins is excited for the job growth, he recognizes the impact it will have on residents, saying at times 100 trucks could pass by in a 24-hour period. He encouraged residents to trust the process.

“We follow the process through. Listen to community members, listen to everyone involved and I think that will be the key to make sure we get across the finish line,” Legislator Robins explained.

He stressed this is just the beginning of the development and not every question has been answered yet, including when the project will break ground. He hopes it can begin a year from now.

The Town of Niagara posted several of the planning documents on their website. Meeting minutes from the Monday County Planning Board meeting have not been made available at this time.