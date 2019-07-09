American Red Cross experiencing blood shortage after holiday

(WIVB)– The American Red Cross says they are facing a blood shortage currently, and are issuing an emergency call for all people eligible to donate, citing that it would prevent delays in medical care.

According to the Red Cross, organizers had 450 fewer blood drives due to the holiday last week, leading to 17,000 fewer donations than needed for patients in a single week.

There is now a less than three day supply of most blood types and a less than two day supply of type O blood for patients. At least a five day supply is desired.

“Right now, the Red Cross only has less than a three-day supply when we need a five-day supply to be prepared for all situations that require blood products. To help meet this need, we’ve added about 8,000 additional appointments at blood donation centers and community blood drives over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. But we need people to fill those appointments, please join us today,” Senior VP of Blood Services, Cliff Numark said.

For more information on how you can help the Red Cross click here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.