Amherst Central School District students aged 12 to 15 can now sign up for COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Amherst High School

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst School District students 12 and older can now sign up to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Amherst Central High School gym.

The clinic at the high school was originally open to students 16 and older, but guidelines released Monday allow kids 12 to 15 to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine will be administered by Rite Aid pharmacists with the first Pfizer dose administered Saturday, May 15. The second Pfizer dose will be administered Saturday, June 5.

Appointments are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. You can sign up by completing the ACSD Vaccination Clinic Form by 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. You’ll get a confirmation form on May 13 with the appointment time, necessary paperwork, and directions for parking.