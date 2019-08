More than one-thousand people were able to get a free health checkup in Amherst Saturday.

Erie County’s largest family health fair offered free medical screenings to families at the Amherst Center for Senior Services.



Volunteers from more than one hundred organizations preformed hearing checks, skin cancer screenings, and gave flu shots.



Senator Mike Ranzenhofer who co-sponsored the event along with Kaleida Health, says it’s important to offer services like this to the community.