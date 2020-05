AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Folks in Amherst were pitching in to help St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy this Memorial Day.



The town along with the chamber of commerce held a donation drive in the Amherst Town Hall parking lot.



The “Help Thy Neighbor” drive collected canned goods, dry goods as well as health and personal care items for the mission.



Volunteers collected donations through a drive-through, wearing masks and using social distancing whenever possible.