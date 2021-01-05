Amherst Lasertron to reopen after State Supreme Court ruling

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lasertron in Amherst is reopening Thursday, January 7 after a favorable ruling from the State Supreme Court.

Justice Emilio Colaiacovo agreed with its interpretation of the statewide guidelines for moderate-risk sports and recreation allowing the business to reopen with the following restrictions and guidelines:



● Masks will be required at ALL times while in the

facility.

● Arcade continues to be closed.

● Food & Beverage service will be closed.

● No outside food or beverages will be permitted.

● LASERTRON has 2 sets of equipment. While one

set is being used, the other set is sanitized.

● The arena will be limited to 50% capacity.

● Reservations must be for 10 players or less and

must be made in advance using the online

reservations software.

● Guests and staff who have been in contact with

anyone with Covid in the last 14 days, have

Covid, or are experiencing Covid-related symptoms will not be permitted in the facility

For more information on Lasertron’s COVID policies and reservations, click here.