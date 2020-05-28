Amherst man convicted of child pornography charge in March facing new child pornography charge

(WIVB) – An Amherst man who was convicted on a child pornography charge three months ago in Erie County Court has been arrested on another child pornography charge.

Gary Todd Baker, 51, of Amherst, is charged with possession of child pornography.

According to the assistant U.S. Attorney handling the case, Baker was convicted of possession of a sexual performance by a child under the age of 16 on March 4. He was designated a level-2 sex offender and sentenced to ten years of probation.

On March 12 (eight days into his probation), Erie County Probation Officers conducting a routine check found that Baker had an internet-capable cell phone and empty boxes of printer ink and paper.

“After questioning Baker, Probation Officers located a bag containing numerous torn-up printed images,” a press release from U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr.’s office said Thursday. “Members of the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force reassembled several of the images and confirmed that they depicted child pornography. “

If convicted on the new charge, Baker could face a minimum of ten years in prison, a maximum of 20, and a $250,000 fine.