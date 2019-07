AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Amherst Police say they responded to a large fight Thursday night in the area of Berehaven Drive. Police say it happened at 7:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say a large number of females were fighting, and two women were arrested as a result.

Debra Banks, 48 and Sashia Furst, 33, both of Amherst were charged with second-degree menacing.

According to Amherst Police, two juvenile girls, 13 and 14-years-old, were requested at the Erie County Family Court for their involvement.