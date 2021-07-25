Amherst Police: Buffalo man arrested for driving while intoxicated with 13-year-old in vehicle

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man is facing several charges after driving while intoxicated with a 13-year-old child.

Police say they received a report of an intoxicated man operating a vehicle in the parking lot of the Mel Ott Little League in Amherst around 9:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

Once they arrived on the scene, 39-year-old Matthew B. Rainero was found passed out behind the wheel. The car’s motor was running and a child was inside.

Rainero was taken into custody and returned to Amherst Police Headquarters where an evaluation determined he was under the influence of a Narcotic Analgesics.

Rainero was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, criminal possession of controlled substance 7th degree, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated driving while intoxicated; with a child passenger less than 15.

Rainero was processed and released with an appearance returnable to Amherst Town Court. The child was turned over to a third party.