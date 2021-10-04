Amherst Police investigating after witnesses say man fired multiple shots in Eggertsville

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police responded to reports of shots fired in Eggertsville on Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene reported that an unknown male suspect fired off multiple shots near the road and fled the area in a vehicle.

No one is believed to have been injured.

Police don’t believe it was a random attack, and the investigation is ongoing.

Amherst Police have not said what street the incident occurred on.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Amherst Police at

716-689-1311.