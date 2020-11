AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police are investigating after several witnesses reported shots fired in the direction of the McDonald’s in University Plaza early Monday morning.

Police arrived on the scene at 3:12 a.m.

The business was open at the time, but no one was struck by gunfire.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has information

about it, is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department Detective Bureau 689-1322