Amherst Police locate missing man

UPDATE: Amherst Police have located Ali Qassem.

Officials say the 61-year-old was located just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Qassem has been reunited with his family.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Amherst Police are asking for the public’s help locating 61-year-old Ali Qassem.

Police say he’s 5’10”, gray beard, brown eyes, and weighs 175 lbs.

Qassem was last seen wearing a light blue button-down shirt, and black dress pants. His last known location was 3 p.m. Monday, in the area of Reist Street in Williamsville.

He also suffers from memory loss, according to police.

Anyone who has seen him or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.