The Amherst Police are looking for a person of interest who stole a cell phone in the Tim Horton’s inside the NOCO station at Maple Road and Sweet Home Road.

Police say they are looking for a white male who was driving a white SUV, possibly a 2010-14 Chevy Equinox.

Anyone who can identify this person or has information related to the crime is asked to call Amherst Police at 716-568-1819, email tips@apdny.org or text 716-562-8477.