AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– Amherst Police are looking for a missing 79-year-old Amherst woman.

Police say Surabhi Kakati suffers from early stages of dementia. Kakati was last seen by a friend on July 21 at 1 p.m.

Kakati lives in the Maple/North Forest area of Amherst, according to police. She’s described as Indian, 5’2″, 150 lbs., and has short gray/blonde hair.

Anyone with information or who locates Kakati contact Amherst Police at 716-689-1311 or call 911.