AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Amherst Police are working to identify three suspects regarding stolen bikes from the Longmeadow Road and Bailey Avenue area of Eggertsville.

[AMHERST POLICE, NY] — Can YOU help us identify these suspects? Call 716-689-1343, Text 716-562-TIPS or email tips@apdny.org. AMH 19-939951-DW #SaferCommunityTogether pic.twitter.com/mICxpeBuxf — AMHERST POLICE 🚔 (@amherstpoliceny) July 23, 2019

Police describe the suspects as three black males.

If anyone recognizes the suspects or has any information related to the crime, their asked to call Amherst Police at 716-689-1343, email tips@apdny.org, or text 716-562-8477.