Amherst restaurant owner takes stand against bigotry

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – An Amherst restaurant owner is trying to spread a message of peace after he says he and some of his employees have experienced instances of racism and bigotry.

Oded Rauvenpoor has been in the restaurant business for 17 years, and he’s been on Sheridan Drive for about a year and a half. The 48-year-old opened his first restaurant when he was 21, and he’s had locations in Depew and the City of Buffalo over the years before opening Falafel Bar in Amherst.

Some recent incidents of intolerance directed at either his business or his staff led him to post a Facebook message about the upsetting experiences, one that’s been received far and wide.

“It’s very disheartening. It makes us very, very sad. But it also angers us that we have to deal with that,” Rauvenpoor said.

Rauvenpoor is fed up that there are people that don’t like the way he or his staff look and sound and lash out.

In a Facebook post Thursday, he detailed some instances. He describes one where a man spit and told him to go back to where he came from. In another incident, a customer ordered about $200 of food and then refused to pay because he believed food cooked by immigrants should be cheaper. In yet another instance, a person entered the restaurant and asked “what nationality and religion the staff was because middle easterners make him nervous.”

Several other stories are included in the lengthy post.

“I’m just tired of it. Mentally and physically,” Rauvenpoor said.

He has employees who range from Iraqi to Indian and wants to speak up for them. At the end of his post, Rauvenpoor wrote, “We choose to raise our voices against bigotry.”

“It doesn’t matter if I’m from Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Thailand. It doesn’t matter. I’m a person, and I look at you as a person. And that’s what I want people to know,” he said.

The message went viral.

“I really didn’t think that we were going to have 60,000 people reading our post. I didn’t really think that TV channels were going to be here. I was just trying to voice my…voice,” he said.

Located at Sheridan near Millersport by UB North, Falafel Bar is near other Middle Eastern restaurants as well. He says he’s sure it happens elsewhere, too.

“Not everybody is capable of speaking up. Not everybody wants to. It’s scary,” Rauvenpoor said, suggesting he also understands that speaking out could have consequences on his business.

However, he’s received mostly support.

He’s thankful the Amherst Police Department has always been there for them and tried to help if they call.

“In one incident, went to the gentleman’s house and talked to him and made sure he’s not going to come here again,” Rauvenpoor recalls.

Rauvenpoor has received messages of support from all over the world. Many have wanted to donate to Falafel Bar. He recommends sending a donation to the International Institute, a refugee assistance center in Buffalo, instead.

“I want a better place for my kids. Our kids is the generation that’s going to take over this country. We need good people. That’s what we want,” he said.