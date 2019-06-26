Amherst woman dead in DC-area highway crash

An Amherst woman died earlier this week in a crash in Maryland, on the Baltimore Washington Parkway.

Brittany Burks was pronounced dead at the scene of the Monday evening crash, according to the United States Park Police. She was 27 years old.

Police said that a car had previously sped away from officers, and that car took a connecting ramp at a high rate of speed. At that time, the car hit the back of a vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder. Burks was the only person inside.

Polcie said the driver of the car that hit Burks’ vehicle is a 24-year-old D.C. resident, Darnell Basset. He was taken from the crash scene with injuries described as serious, and is in police custody.