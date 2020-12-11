Amherst’s Protocol Restaurant settles sexual harassment lawsuit

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– An Amherst restaurant owner is settling a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission alleges Paul Pelczynski, the owner of Protocol Restaurant, sexually harassed female employees. And fired those who rejected his advances.

As part of the settlement, Pelczynski will pay $90,000.

He’s also not allowed to manage restaurant workers for three years.

Pelczynski’s attorney tells us that Protocol and its owner have always denied any wrongdoing.

He says the Equal Opportunity Commission has not proven Pelczynski engaged in any conduct which violates the law.