Amigone Funeral Home ordered to temporarily close crematorium

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State has temporarily put a stop to the crematorium at Amigone Funeral Home on Sheridan Drive for violating air quality regulations.

This comes just days after black smoke could be seen coming from the building during the day last week.



According to Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger, Amigone officials told the DEC this was the result of burning larger bodies back to back without giving enough time for the machines to cool down.



Town Council member Bill Conrad says this has been an issue those living near the business have been dealing with for decades – including bad odor coming from the business. While he says he’s grateful the state has come in to temporarily close the place down, he understands why these residents are ready for this place to permanently close.

“The common comment you see on the comment page is oh you lived there, you know what you got into. Well that crematorium came after some of these residents bought their house. This isn’t something they bought their house and all of the sudden knew about it. This is something they bought their houses first and this was put in secondary.”

Residents who have lived in the area for decades say they’ve dealt with this issue for far too long.

