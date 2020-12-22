AMR launches 9th ‘Earn While You Learn’ Academy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The American Medical Response Company also known as AMR hosted its ninth ‘Earn while you Learn’ academy Monday.



The program started here in the Queen City in 2018 and it allows for a smooth transition for those wanting to become E.M.S. Professionals by paying students as they train.



More than 150 participants have graduated since the program started, almost 50 percent of them are women and 44 percent are people of color.



Mayor Bryon Brown was in attendance and says this will provide many of opportunities.

“It makes it a lot easier for people to step forward. A lot easier for people to get trained for this profession while they’re also getting paid.”



AMR has three more academy training programs scheduled. For additional information or to sign up for the academy please visit amrwny.net.

