An original 11 Day Power Play member shares his reason for skating

Justen Ehrig is an original 11 Day Power Play member who is lacing up his skates yet again to raise money.

He plays to help beat cancer by raising money through his team “Justen’s Cancer Killers”, he plays for the comradery with his fellow players. He plays to help his community. Most of all, he plays for the memory of his mother who passed away from a fight with cancer.

You can help Justen and his fellow cancer killers by stopping out and cheer them on as they play and you can also go to the links below to donate and help find a cure to beat cancer.

https://11daypowerplay.z2systems.com/np/clients/11daypowerplay/campaignTeam.jsp?campaignId=6&teamId=193&

You can also find a list of other teams and their donation links at http://www.11daypowerplay.com/