BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of families continue to mourn their loved ones who died in the Christmas weekend blizzard. News 4 sat down with the family of Anndel Taylor, an essential worker who was one of the 42 lives lost.

“She’s goofy. She’s very funny. A little comedian. Everybody loved her,” Wanda Brown Steele said about her daughter, Anndel Taylor.

Anndel’s family describes her as a caring, loving person, who always helped others. The 22 year-old died on her way home from work during the blizzard.

Anndel worked as a certified nurse assistant at Absolut Care of Aurora Park. Once her shift ended on Friday the 23rd, she drove home but got stuck in the blizzard.

“The snow had piled up so high, which put pressure on the doors, so when she went to try and get out, she couldn’t,” said Sylvia Taylor, Anndel’s grandmother.

Anndel kept in contact with her family, who live in North Carolina, letting them know what was happening. Her sisters say when she stopped responding to their texts and phone calls, they knew something was terribly wrong.

“We didn’t know if she was safe and just didn’t have her phone, we didn’t know if she was stuck in her car, or stuck in the snow somewhere outside of her car,” said Anndel’s sister, Tomeshia Brown. “Our emotions were everywhere and then when we had found out she had passed in her car, it was just devastating. It hurt really bad.”



Anndel’s family says they will always remember her outgoing personality, and how she would always put others first.

“She came here to do her good deeds for her family, and her name will forever live for those reasons, how much she cared for her family, and how much she cared for the people she worked for and the people she took care of at her job,” Brown said. “I want people to know that she wasn’t up here wasting her life. She was going to make something big for herself and her family.”

Anndel was part of the 1199SEIU healthcare workers union. The union released a statement:

“Anndel Taylor, an 1199SEIU member and Certified Nurse Assistant was a dedicated caretaker to her residents of RCA at Aurora Park near #Buffalo. This past Friday, while on her way home from caring for residents, she became caught in the blizzard and was unable to reach safety. Tragically, Anndel passed away at the young age of 22 on Christmas Eve. As a union family, we can help Anndel’s family return her home to North Carolina for burial.

1199SEIU Healthcare workers throughout Western New York have made tremendous sacrifices to care for their residents, patients, and clients. While the storm continues to take a toll on our communities, our 1199SEIU family will continue to support each other, and all those affected.”