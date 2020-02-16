Annual Labatt Blue Pond Hockey Tournament wraps up its 13th year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After more than 200 hockey matches in 3 days, the Labatt Blue Pond Hockey Tournament wrapped up its 13th year Sunday at Riverworks in Buffalo.

“Hanging out with the guys, just playing hockey. It’s a fun time,” said Aaron Blackburn.

It may seem like all fun and games off the ice for Aaron Blackburn, but it’s a different story come game time.

“When you’re on the ice it’s a different game, after, everybody’s friends. So it stays on the ice,” said Blackburn.

He’s played 5 games with his team in the 13th Annual Labatt Blue Pond Hockey Tournament since it started Friday.

“It’s a smaller ice surface so it’s a lot more skating. It’s a lot faster,” said Blackburn.

According to organizers, players had more playing time this year.

“You’re kind of prepared for but you know it’s a little more competitive out here for this because everybody wants to win,” said Blackburn.

Hockey teams come from all across the region to hit the ice at Riverworks. Organizers say they have players from Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

“This has been a great year. We’ve had 850 players come out over the 3 days. There’s been more than 330 hockey games,” said Lauren Christopher, public relations manager for Labatt Blue.

The tournament started out on a bitter cold note Friday with temperatures in the single digits. But it didn’t phase players. In fact, Blackburn says it adds to the experience.

“It gives you the whole pond hockey feel when it’s you know 8 below 0,” said Blackburn.

“Friday was cold but believe it or not in Buffalo you would think it would always be cold enough for pond hockey but some years it really hasn’t been,” said Christopher.

Each division will have a champion as the games wrap up Sunday evening. And as the tournament grows every year, organizers say no matter what, the players come first.

“Each year we really try to focus on our players for this tournament so we’ll talk to them, see what they enjoyed, see how we can make the tournament even better next year,” said Christopher.