Another aged building in Buffalo gets a major facelift

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another aged building in Buffalo got a major facelift. The Eberl Heritage House is now open after 17 months of renovations.

The building is on Sycamore Street, near the corner of Michigan Avenue. It dates back to 1855. In 1896, George Eberl bought the home and the building next door, with his soon-to-be wife, Elizabeth. The home has been in the Eberl family since that year.

George started Eberl Iron Works, with his brother, out of that building next door in 1923.

“We started out as a fabrication shop, making wrought iron railings and fire escapes, but now we have four unique divisions,” Nora Eberl said. “It’s hard to say in one sentence everything we do, because we do so many things. We’re constantly evolving.”

Eberl Iron Works is now owned by the third generation of Eberls. Nora is a co-owner with her cousin, John.

Nora’s grandfather and dad were both raised in the newly renamed Eberl Heritage House. But the last tenants moved out in 1963.

“Everything was done by hand, and it was really solid construction,” Nora Eberl said. “There was no concrete, so they used lime instead of cement.”

For more than 50 years, it was used for some storage, until now.

“We found a beer bottle from the Civil War era when we were excavating for the back porch.”

Nora said the project was a labor of love, since it’s been in the family for so long. The staircase was renewed back to its glory days. She showed News 4’s Kelsey Anderson a picture dating back to 1945, saying it’s the same staircase that her relatives hung out on as kids.

It now joins a long list of buildings that have been renewed during this transformative time in the Queen City.

“We’re proud to contribute to that renaissance in Buffalo,” Nora said. “It’s really exciting.”