New priest named in civil lawsuit under Child Victims Act

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Another Buffalo priest is being sued under the Child Victims Act. Father John Aurelio and the Buffalo Diocese have been named in a civil lawsuit.

Richard Brownell claims Father Aurelio sexually abused him several times in 1968 and 69 when he was 11 years old serving as an altar boy at Saint Gerard’s in buffalo.

In the lawsuit ,which was filed Friday, Brownell claims Aurelio took him to a hockey game and sexually abused him in the parking lot afterwards.

It also claims father Aurelio gave Brownell alcohol and marijuana and sexually abused him at Aurelio’s home

Mitchell Garabedian, who is representing several victims of abuse, says the number of lawsuits against Buffalo priests will only continue to grow.