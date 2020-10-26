Another large turnout for day 2 of early voting

NYS Election Banner

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Thousands came out for the second day of early voting with 13-thousand voters in Erie County casting their ballot Sunday.

That brings the two-day total to over 28-thousand votes, more than what we saw through all the early voting last year.

While this enthusiasm is causing long lines at the polls, voters say they don’t mind the wait.

“Even though the lines are long, I’m afraid that if I wait until voting day they’ll even be twice as long. Because theirs such a big turnout for voting that’s really important, so I thought id rather wait now than November 3,” said Colleen Lokken.


“It’s great to see the people out and the turnout, its what we need,” said voter Jerry Tiedemann.

Yesterday, nearly 15-thousand people in Erie County alone cast a ballot for the first day of early voting.

Polling location times vary county by county which are listed below:

