Another truck accident under Young Street bridge makes three in one week

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Signs line both sides of Young Street, warning truck drivers that the CSX Bridge is 11 feet-6 inches tall. Captain Fredric Foels, with the City on Tonawanda Police Department, tells News 4 navigation systems have played a part in these accidents.

“A commercial GPS would show you bridge heights, truck routes, weight limits, things like that,” said Captain Foels. “It seems like, for the last week, they’ve been relying on their phone GPS. Which just doesn’t cut it.”

Security camera’s on Rad’s Fine Automotive Center caught the accident on camera- just like it has for every other accident involving the bridge. Owner of the shop, Cheryl Ward, says she’s seen too many to count. At this point, she says she’s feeling less inconvenienced, and more concerned with other people’s safety.

“His back doors fell off,” said Ward, in reference to the most recent accident. “And when they fell off he just started backing up. He doesn’t know if there’s a car under those doors. Someone is going to get hurt.”

Captain Foels says the number of accidents in the last week has been shocking. He tells News 4, in 2019 there were 4 accidents at the Young Street bridge. In 2020 there were 3, in May, October and December. Over the last week in 2021 there have been 3.

Ward says she will be looking for answers at the next common council meeting, where she’s gone many times to ask for flashing lights on stop signs, before the Young Street entrance.