Anti-violence community groups outraged over violent weekend in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police and community leaders in Buffalo are working to strengthen their relationship with the community after multiple shootings over the long weekend.

A police outreach event was held Tuesday near the scene of a recent deadly shooting on Donovan Drive.

Members of organizations like F.A.T.H.E.R.S. and Mad Dads, both organizations aimed at reducing violence, say that they’re outraged and that enough is enough.

“The shootings in the community, they have to stop and they have to stop now,” said Leonard Lane, member of F.A.T.H.E.R.S.

Police officials say there were a total of 11 shootings over the holiday weekend.

3-year-old in critical condition, three others injured in Donovan Drive shooting

In the most recent one, a three year-old was hit.

“We should be mad, furious, because it doesn’t make sense that a child, any child whether it be three-year-old, four-year-old, five-year-old, so on and so forth you know becomes a victim of senseless violence,” said Pastor Kenny Simmons, member of Mad Dads.

Outraged organizations including F.A.T.H.E.R.S., Peacemakers and Mad Dads say the community needs to come together to help reduce the violence.

The first step was during this cook out on Tuesday with Buffalo Police.



“I can’t think of a better opportunity, another opportunity to show the love that we have for our community than right now in this moment,” Lane said. “They definitely need our help and they need hope.”

Police offers also went door to door along Broadway and Ashley Street to talk face to face with residents and community leaders.



“Our main concern is community policing,” said Byron Lockwood, Buffalo Police Commissioner. “We’re out here today to interact with the community. There’s been issues over here in this area, there’s been shootings, there’s been other crimes that have been happening.”



“It’s a good thing for us to make sure that we stay here and resolidify our bonds and reconnect and people see us out here and we’re able to talk to them and hear some of their concerns and that’s the best way we can collaborate to make sure we’re addressing all the concerns in the neighborhood,” said Tommy Champion, Captain of Community Policing

Police officials say that in the last six months police have collected already more than 50 percent of the amount of guns compared to last year.