Applebee’s honoring military, veterans and front line workers with discount

BUFFALO (WIVB) — Some Upstate New York Applebee’s restaurants are offering active duty military members and veterans with a 50 percent off discount on food purchases. The discount runs throughout May.

For “Neighborhood Heroes Month,” the restaurant is also extending the discount to all front line workers.

The 50 percent discount is available for any food purchase up to $100 and can be used once per day, for as many days as military members and front line workers wish in the month of May.

Local participating Applebee’s locations include Amherst, Batavia, Buffalo, Blasdell, Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Dunkirk, Jamestown, Lockport, Niagara Falls, Olean, West Seneca and Williamsville.

To take advantage of the discount, medical professionals, healthcare workers, first responders and military members can call ahead and then show proof of service at pick up.

Valid forms of ID include:

U.S. Uniform Services ID card (green)

U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID card (blue)

Current Leave and Earnings Statement

Veterans Organization Card (American Legion, VFW)

Photograph in uniform

Guest wearing uniform

DD214 Certificate of Release or Discharge From Military

Citation or Commendation

Military dog tag