Aquarium of Niagara hosts demonstration, tasting focused on sustainable seafood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People in Buffalo ate some delicious fish and seafood for a great cause Thursday night.
The Aquarium of Niagara held a seafood demonstration and tasting event. Eight local chefs sliced, diced and sauteed savory dishes using sustainable seafood, which is about keeping fish populations thriving, and not endangered or extinct.
“What we’re talking about tonight is the responsible way to consume seafood without having a negative impact on the environment,” said Gary Siddall, president & CEO at Aquarium of Niagara.
The Aquarium of Niagara is home to more than 120 different species.
