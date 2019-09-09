Archbishop of NY “consulting extensively” regarding Buffalo Diocese scandal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York’s Archbishop has been closely following the controversy surrounding the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

Joseph Zwillig, director of communications for the Archdiocese of New York, says Cardinal Timothy Dolan “has been consulting extensively” regarding the sex abuse scandal that’s led to countless lawsuits and accusations against local priests and other officials.

“I would anticipate that we will hear something within the near future regarding this matter,” Zwillig continued.

Just days ago, Bishop Richard Malone held a conference in the same week the Movement to Restore Trust asked him to immediately resign.

The group says Malone “has not handled current cases properly and as a result, there is a substantial risk of harm to the diocese and the good works that the Church does in this region.”

Malone remains in his position as Bishop, but the calls for his resignation remain frequent.