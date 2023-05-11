UPDATE: As of 6:10 p.m., the National Grid outage map is reporting power has been restored.

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around 6,500 National Grid customers are currently without power in Niagara County, according to the company’s outage map.

Among the notable areas affected by the outages are portions of Lewiston, Porter and Youngstown.

The estimated restoration time is currently listed as 7 p.m. and no reason for the outages has been specified.