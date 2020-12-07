As border closure continues, New York visitors help make up for absent Canadians in Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) – The pandemic has had a unique effect in Ellicottville, one where locals are helping make up for a noticeably absent group of people.

The Southern Tier ski destination gets a lot of its business from Canadians, who right now, still can’t cross the border for non-essential reasons.

But it’s not all bad. Different types of businesses shared a similar theme with News 4: Where they’ve lost Canadian businesses, New Yorkers are helping fill some of that gap.

When it comes to real estate, yes, Canadian business has slowed down.

“Some of them are selling their homes because they feel like, oh gosh, when are we going to be able to get across? They’re going to invest up somewhere north of Toronto in the ski areas there,” said licensed associate real estate broker Melanie Pritchard. “But the vast majority of Canadians are not giving up on Ellicottville.”

Pritchard, of ERA Team VP Real Estate and HoliMont Realty, says she’s been busy since the industry reopened in the summer.

“We’ve seen an increase in buyers and sellers, but buyers mostly from all of Western New York, and Ohio and Pennsylvania,” she said.

People from nearby are renting more, too.

“They’re also looking for a sure place they can get to, within driving distance of home nowadays. That’s a big plus,” said Pritchard.

The chamber of commerce is marketing the village to let people know businesses are open, and they’re being safe.

And New Yorkers are showing up.

“We definitely miss our Canadian friends. There are a lot of homeowners from Canada who haven’t been able to come down and enjoy Ellicottville as usual,” said Barb Pump, project development manager for the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce. “But we’ve actually noticed that we’ve reached a larger group of people from New York State itself, which I think has helped a lot of the businesses here a lot.”

To encourage buying, Ellicottville has a discount gift card program, where people can buy a $25 gift card to a local business for just $20.

“The numbers are showing that we’ve had a decent year so far, even with COVID,” Pump said.

Topper Clemons, who’s the general manager of Ellicottville Brewing Company says it’s a different season, and the restaurant is usually more crowded.

“I think we’re relying on in-state business, in-state people coming to town. I think that’s the big thing right now,” Clemons said. “Usually this week, I think we have the Christmas Stroll, which brings a lot of people down to town, both from Buffalo, Canada, different areas. Things have changed now.”

And at Holiday Valley, marketers are not advertising in Canada for the time being, but business is still okay because the resort had an unusually busy summer with people taking advantage of its warm-weather outdoor activities.

“You know, we planned for COVID…and we had an extremely successful summer,” marketing director Jane Eshbaugh said.

She, too, echoed that Holiday Valley is missing its Canadian regulars and can’t wait to have them back.

Erica Brecher is an anchor and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of her work here.

