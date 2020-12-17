As Erie County reaches 1,000 COVID-19 deaths, officials look ahead to mass vaccinations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County has reached another grim metric as it continues to battle COVID-19. More than 1,000 residents have now died after contracting the virus. County Executive Mark Poloncarz says as of Wednesday, 1,001 people in the county have passed away since the pandemic began.

“It’s not just a number on a page,” Poloncarz said. “It’s someone’s mother. It’s someone’s sister or brother.”

The horrifying statistic represents roughly one in every 920 Erie County residents. Twenty-seven percent of the deceased have died since November 1st. It makes the vaccination efforts that much more urgent. Although most of the population is likely still months away from receiving a shot, Poloncarz predicts. Phase 1 of New York State’s vaccination program, which includes front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff, got underway earlier this week.

Earlier this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Catholic Health would be in charge of coordinating Western New York’s regional vaccination hub. They’re responsible for implementing an equitable vaccination plan, starting in Phase 2. That phase is expected to begin in late January, according to Cuomo, and includes first responders, teachers, and some other essential workers.

“All the counties have been working on their plans (for vaccinations),” said Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan. “So now we’re going to take those plans, listen to them, leverage them, and work together.”

Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties all make up the Western New York region. They’re all now expected to coordinate their plans with Sullivan and the Catholic Health team.

Poloncarz said counties have been told that they will be primarily responsible for administering vaccines to the general public, working alongside their partners.

“We have talked a long time now about partnering with people with regards to vaccine delivery and that’s how it’s going to happen,” he said. “Everyone’s going to be involved, including the other hospital systems.”

Echoing Sullivan, Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton noted the idea is to leverage all of Western New York’s counties together, rather than separately.

“They’re going to help make sure we’re all working together on the same task and going in the same direction,” Stapleton said of Catholic Health. “I think that’s a good thing. The public expects us to work together. I think that’s what we’re trying to accomplish with this.”