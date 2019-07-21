Pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators stand divided in close vicinity on Elmwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A protest calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump brought people out Sunday along Elmwood Avenue in North Buffalo.

A counter-protest was held in the same vicinity under the banner of United for Trump 2020. Officers with the Buffalo Police Department stood watch in between.

Many of the anti-Trump demonstrators dissipated by 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Protestors from both groups are now being kept divided by a line of Buffalo Police Officers. Each side is chanting at one another. pic.twitter.com/GJlWmgNQc2 — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) July 21, 2019

The opposing protests were represented by two well-known political organizers, who met beforehand to try and set the tone for the day.

Nate McMurray, who ran as a Democrat for Congress, and Rus Thompson, long known for his involvement as a Tea Party activist, met in the middle and shook hands after expressing some concerns.

Thompson in a press release sent out Sunday morning said that McMurray, who ran for New York’s 27th District Congressional seat against Rep. Chris Collins and lost, called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, so a counter-protest was organized.

Thompson told McMurray that some of the anti-Trump protesters were where his group set up, at Bidwell Parkway and Colonial Circle. “I wish someone would go down there and say you’re at the wrong rally,” Thompson said.

McMurray said he’d try to accommodate, and, “thank you for being respectful enough to meet me in the middle.”