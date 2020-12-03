As snow arrives in WNY, AAA offers winter vehicle safety tips

(WIVB)– The winter weather has arrived and it’s time to make sure your car is ready to drive in it.

We have been experiencing significant snowfall across the region over the last two days.

We stopped at AAA’s fleet garage today with some important reminders for when you hit the road.

Elizabeth Carey with AAA recommends having an emergency kit in your car in case you get stuck on the road in bad weather.

“If you do break down on the road or if you do go off the road, you want to make yourself as safe and as comfortable as possible. If you do have some blankets, some warm clothes, some snacks, a bottle of water, that’s going to go a long way in keeping yourself comfortable as you wait for help.” Elizabeth Carey, AAA

Other safety tips include checking on the operations of all headlights, brake lights, emergency flashers, replacing wiper blades, making sure you have windshield washer fluid and making sure your brakes are in good shape.