KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s that time of year again. Whether you love or hate the snow, Old Man Winter is on his way, and possibly ready to stay.

“The main thing we have to start with is obviously good winter tires, and as we know in Buffalo, we have all kinds of weather conditions in the winter,” said Stan Komin, president and technician at Ken-Ton Import Car Centre.

Komin’s business, located on Military Road, opened 37 years ago, and he said they’ve always noticed a trend when the weather starts to turn — people don’t prepare their cars until after the first flakes fall.

“The nature of humans is do some things too late and we never think about it. The weather’s been beautiful, nobody thought about snow, nobody thought about preparing your car for winter,” Komin said. “But I’m recommending that a few weeks before you anticipate the change of weather.”

He said after the first snow fall, they’re extremely busy. He also suggested some safety tips viewers at home can make that can help keep their cars safe on the road this winter.

“Start with the tires, it’s very important to have good tires,” Komin said. “Number two — very important — keep a full tank of gas.”

Komin said keeping a full tank not only helps assure safety if you get stuck in a ditch, that the extra weight from the gas tank actually helps the traction of the vehicle with driving on the ice and snow. He also suggested getting new windshield wipers and getting an undercoat can help a newer vehicle.

He said flipping open the hood and making sure everything is cleaned off and working properly also helps.

“Very important — your battery,” Komin continued. “Make sure it’s clean, make sure there’s good connection, and make sure it’s not older than 4 to 5 years. Another thing — air filters — it’s very easy to take it out, to check it out — make sure it’s clean.”

Komin said cleaning out the air filters can help increase gas mileage, but cleaning them can also clear out any unwanted critters living in the filters as well.

“We find a lot of times that mice use the insulation that is in your car, and they build nests,” Komin said. “Then when they feel comfortable, they start chewing on your wiring system and all of that together can create terrible problems.”

Komin suggested the best way to make sure you are safe this winter is to pay attention to your driving as the flakes fall.

“The main thing is try to avoid doing any radical moves,” Komin said. “Don’t brake, don’t turn sharply and you’ll be just fine.”

For more information about Ken-Ton Import Car Centre, visit their website here. For additional winter driving safety tips, visit AAA’s website here.