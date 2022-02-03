As the snow comes down in WNY, NOCO reminds homeowners to clear furnace vents

(WIVB) – With a winter storm warning in effect for most of Western New York on Thursday, NOCO is reminding homeowners to clear their homes’ furnace vents to make sure they can properly exhaust.

The vents are typically white PVC pipes located on the side of the house.

Homeowners should also check dryer vents, heat pumps, and gas meters to make sure they’re clear of snow. If you use propane at your residence, make sure there’s a clear path to the front of the tank so drivers can safely fill it.

“If your furnace vents are blocked, it can cause your furnace to shut down and carbon monoxide to build up in your home,” said Tom Wrate, general manager, NOCO HVAC. “Your furnace is already working hard with the cold temperatures and making sure the vents are clear will help it continue to run efficiently and safely.”