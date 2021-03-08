Assembly GOP plans to introduce Impeachment resolution against Governor Andrew Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The leader of the Republican minority in the New York State Assembly said Monday his conference plans to introduce an Impeachment resolution against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

“We’re going to introduce this resolution because we believe the time has come,” said Minority Leader Will Barclay.

A spokesperson for Speaker of the Assembly Carl Heastie, a Democrat, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We won’t be able to force a vote, but we’re going to keep pounding on this issue,” Barclay said.

Cuomo, also a Democrat, is facing criticism for his administration’s handling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic and multiple sexual harassment allegations. On Sunday, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins called on Cuomo to resign.

In his own statement Sunday, Heastie said, “We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

“We’re hoping by doing this, we’re going to keep reminding the majorities that it’s time for them to act,” Barclay said. “If they really believe in resignation, why not start the Impeachment process?”