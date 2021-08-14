Assembly judiciary committee members demand publishing of Cuomo’s impeachment investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After Governor Cuomo’s impeachment investigation was dropped Friday, several members of the Assembly Judiciary Committee are demanding action from the State Assembly.

During a press conference Saturday, Senator Rob Ortt and Senator Ed Rath shared their disgust with the dropped impeachment investigation. Ortt and other members of the assembly judiciary committee sent a letter to chairman Charles Lavine, demanding that the investigation’s findings be made public.

The senate minority leader and senator Rath say the newly dropped investigation would reveal information on four main points- sexual harassment, nursing home deaths, funding for the Governor’s memoir, and potential workmanship issues with the Mario Cuomo Bridge. They say this is information that needs to be shared.

“The Attorney General’s investigation focused on the sexual harassment. The assembly impeachment investigation focused on all of the allegations, including the nursing home cover-up,” said Ortt. “Which now, we don’t know where that will go.”

It is a bipartisan call for transparency. Democratic Lancaster Assemblymember Monica Wallace said in a statement that she disagrees with this decision from the Assembly Judiciary Committee, and said: “We have an obligation to the public and to the witnesses who came forward to finish our work and to disclose our findings.”

Senator Rath said the support from both sides is uncommon but shows the significance of the situation.

“You have democrats in the senate, republicans in the senate, democrats in the assembly, and republicans in the assembly, who all agree there needs to be a report on this impeachment investigation, and that information needs to be shared with the people of New York.”

Speaker Carl Heastie has asked chairman Lavine to turn over any additional evidence to those continuing investigations into nursing home deaths and sexual misconduct.