Assembly member Monica Wallace calls for SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras to resign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local assembly member is calling on the SUNY chancellor to step down.

Monica Wallace — a democrat — says Jim Malatras, “must resign.”

She said his knowledge of the misconduct that occurred during the Andrew Cuomo administration makes him unqualified to lead SUNY. Malatras worked under Cuomo before taking over as SUNY chancellor.

Meanwhile, the faculty senate of SUNY is calling on the Board of Trustees to investigate Malatras.

News 4 reached out to Malatras’ office for comment and is waiting to hear back.