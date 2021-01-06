Assemblyman Burke calls for Rep. Chris Jacobs to resign from Congress

(WIVB)–Assemblyman Pat Burke is calling for Congressman Chris Jacobs to resign.

On Twitter, Burke said Jacobs participated in legitimizing attacks against a free and fair election.

“Those attacks against our democracy by Donald Trump and his followers led to insurrection and an attack against the United States of America,” Burke added.

He concludes by saying the congressman bears responsibility for his leadership failures.

Jacobs responded to the situation at the Capitol earlier this evening saying he condemns the violence and destruction taking place in the nation’s capital.

Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/sEb5QHu7Me — Rep. Chris Jacobs (@RepJacobs) January 6, 2021

“While our country cherishes peaceful protest, this current behavior is unacceptable and has no place in a democracy. I urge all protestors to immediately and peacefully leave the Capitol building and the surrounding area and to follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel,” Jacobs added.