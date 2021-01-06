Rochester Area

Buffalo Area

New York City

Long Island

Central New York

Watertown Area

Binghamton Area

Elmira Area

Assemblyman Burke calls for Rep. Chris Jacobs to resign from Congress

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)–Assemblyman Pat Burke is calling for Congressman Chris Jacobs to resign.

On Twitter, Burke said Jacobs participated in legitimizing attacks against a free and fair election.

“Those attacks against our democracy by Donald Trump and his followers led to insurrection and an attack against the United States of America,” Burke added.

He concludes by saying the congressman bears responsibility for his leadership failures.

Jacobs responded to the situation at the Capitol earlier this evening saying he condemns the violence and destruction taking place in the nation’s capital.

“While our country cherishes peaceful protest, this current behavior is unacceptable and has no place in a democracy. I urge all protestors to immediately and peacefully leave the Capitol building and the surrounding area and to follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel,” Jacobs added.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters Polling Locations

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Don't Miss

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds